Subsonic Eye – “My iPhone Screen”

2:32 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

Next month the twinkly Singaporean indie rockers Subsonic Eye will share their fifth studio album Singapore Dreaming. After sharing the lead single "Aku Cemas" a few weeks ago, they're back today with a highly relatable one called "My iPhone Screen."

"My iPhone Screen" is hooky and brisk, and laments the inescapable presence of social media: "Now I’m just used to being on this routine I was glued to," goes the opening verse. Subsonic Eye vocalist Nur Wahidah adds in a press release:

The idea of my identity staying static on the internet was scaring me. I hate how permanent my identity felt like on social media, and how no matter how I may fight it, I will always be constructing an identity to be approved online. I think my living experience is constantly evolving and changing, and to try to capture it in some sort of frozen moment feels insincere.

Listen to "My iPhone Screen" below, and you can also watch a live video of Subsonic Eye performing it at PK Records.

Singapore Dreaming is out 6/11 via Topshelf.

Crispin Tan

