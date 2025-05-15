Sofia Kourtesis Announces Volver EP: Hear Daphni Collab “Unidos”

The Peruvian-born, Berlin-based dance producer Sofia Kourtesis has been making records for more than a decade, and her full-length debut Madres in 2023, and she'll follow it with her new EP Volver this summer. Kourtesis says that Volver pays tribute to "all the LGBT+ community and all the amazing trans women that I was lucky to meet through the course of the last few years." To make its first single, she got together with Caribou mastermind Dan Snaith, who's working under his Daphni alter-ego.

The Sofia Kourtesis/Daphni collab "Unidos," an ebullient piece of disco-house, was on a Resident Advisor podcast last June. So it's been circulating for a little while, but now it's been properly released. In a press release, Kourtesis says, "'Unidos' is about the power and beauty of how much stronger we are together. I always admire the light and the beautiful shine of Dan; he is a hero and he is so generous without making a big fuss about it." Snaith says, "Sofia sent me a demo of this track that she’d been working on, and it was immediately evident that it was a massive track. To be clear, all the good ideas in this track are Sofia’s; I just added some drums and pumped up the arrangement." Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Corazón"

02 "Unidos" (with Daphni)

03 "Canela Pura"

04 "Ballumbrosio" (feat. Miguel Ballumbrosio)

05 "Nitzan And Aminaa"

06 "Sisters"

The Volver EP is out 8/1 on Ninja Tune.