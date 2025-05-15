Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sofia Kourtesis Announces Volver EP: Hear Daphni Collab “Unidos”

2:19 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

The Peruvian-born, Berlin-based dance producer Sofia Kourtesis has been making records for more than a decade, and her full-length debut Madres in 2023, and she'll follow it with her new EP Volver this summer. Kourtesis says that Volver pays tribute to "all the LGBT+ community and all the amazing trans women that I was lucky to meet through the course of the last few years." To make its first single, she got together with Caribou mastermind Dan Snaith, who's working under his Daphni alter-ego.

The Sofia Kourtesis/Daphni collab "Unidos," an ebullient piece of disco-house, was on a Resident Advisor podcast last June. So it's been circulating for a little while, but now it's been properly released. In a press release, Kourtesis says, "'Unidos' is about the power and beauty of how much stronger we are together. I always admire the light and the beautiful shine of Dan; he is a hero and he is so generous without making a big fuss about it." Snaith says, "Sofia sent me a demo of this track that she’d been working on, and it was immediately evident that it was a massive track. To be clear, all the good ideas in this track are Sofia’s; I just added some drums and pumped up the arrangement." Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Corazón"
02 "Unidos" (with Daphni)
03 "Canela Pura"
04 "Ballumbrosio" (feat. Miguel Ballumbrosio)
05 "Nitzan And Aminaa"
06 "Sisters"

The Volver EP is out 8/1 on Ninja Tune.

Nanda Maria

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek Announce New Album EXPO: Hear “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025