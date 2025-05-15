Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Evanescence’s Amy Lee Join Halsey For Live Debut Of “Hand That Feeds”

2:36 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

Thanks in part to Nathan Fielder and The Rehearsal, Evanescence have been in the air a lot lately. So it's good timing that Halsey just got together with Evanescence leader Amy Lee to record the arena-goth mega-ballad "Hand That Feeds" for the soundtrack of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Right now, Halsey is on her For My Last Trick tour, which has openers like Alvvays and Magdalena Bay along the way. On Wednesday night, the tour came to the Hollywood Bowl, and Halsey brought out Amy Lee for the live debut of "Hand That Feeds." Halsey and Amy Lee really have complementary voices, and it was cool to see how happy they were to be onstage together. Watch some fan footage below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

My Bloody Valentine Join Israel Streaming Boycott: “They’re Not Going To Stop Unless You Make Them”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch De La Soul Give A Heartfelt, Grown-Man Kimmel Performance

November 26, 2025
News

Tom Green Covered Kurt Vile’s “Pretty Pimpin”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch Mike Patton & The Avett Brothers Perform Together For The First Time

November 26, 2025
News

Talking Heads To Release Artistics Demo Discovered In RISD Archives

November 25, 2025
News

Matty Healy Covers James Taylor With Tiny Habits

November 25, 2025