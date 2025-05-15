Watch Evanescence’s Amy Lee Join Halsey For Live Debut Of “Hand That Feeds”

Thanks in part to Nathan Fielder and The Rehearsal, Evanescence have been in the air a lot lately. So it's good timing that Halsey just got together with Evanescence leader Amy Lee to record the arena-goth mega-ballad "Hand That Feeds" for the soundtrack of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Right now, Halsey is on her For My Last Trick tour, which has openers like Alvvays and Magdalena Bay along the way. On Wednesday night, the tour came to the Hollywood Bowl, and Halsey brought out Amy Lee for the live debut of "Hand That Feeds." Halsey and Amy Lee really have complementary voices, and it was cool to see how happy they were to be onstage together. Watch some fan footage below.