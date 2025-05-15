Nick León Announces Debut Album A Tropical Entropy: Hear “Ghost Orchid” (Feat. Ela Minus)

One of the best songs of last year was "Bikini," Miami-based producer Nick León's collaboration with alt-pop singer-songwriter Erika de Casier. That song will now appear on León's debut album, A Tropical Entropy, dropping next month on the loved and respected TraTraTrax label.

The album is billed as an extension of León's "Arquitectronica" sound, with inspiration from Joan Didion's Miami, altered states of consciousness, and more. It has collabs with Xander Amahd, Jonny From Space, Esty & Mediopicky, Lavurn, and Casey MQ. And on today's new single "Ghost Orchid," León teams up with Ela Minus — who greatly impressed us with this year's grand return DÍA — for a spectral reggaeton excursion. Listen below.

<a href="https://nicknoexit.bandcamp.com/album/a-tropical-entropy">A Tropical Entropy by Nick León</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Entropy" (Feat. Xander Amahd)

02 "Ghost Orchid" (Feat. Ela Minus)

03 "Metromover (Feat. Jonny From Space)

04 "Millenium Freak" (Feat. Esty & Mediopicky)

05 "Hexxxus"

06 "Crush"

07 "R.I.P. Current"

08 "Product of Attraction" (Feat. Lavurn)

09 "Ocean Apart" (Feat. Casey MQ)

10 "Broward Boyy"

11 "Bikini" (Feat. Erika de Casier)

A Tropical Entropy is out 6/27 via TraTraTrax. Pre-order it here.