Acopia – “Talk About It”

Acopia are a Melbourne-based trio whose moody indie rock has garnered some steady buzz across the pond, and their self-titled latest album arrived in November 2023. This week the band -- comprising Kate Durman, Lachlan McGeehan, and Morgan Wrigh -- return with a nice new single called "Talk About It."

According to a press release, Acopia wrote "Talk About It" fairly quickly, building up from a winding guitar riff that gradually picks up steam as the track progresses. It has that airy, '90s 4AD-style jangle in the vein of Lisa Germano or Kendra Smith, but updated with some more modern production flourishes. Check it out below.