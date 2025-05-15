Los Campesinos! Cancel Mexico City Show Over Promoter’s Involvement With Festival Where Photographers Were Killed

Last month, Mexico City's Axe Ceremonia festival was shut down after a collapsing crane killed two photographers, Berenice Giles and Miguel Ángel Rojas. A statement from the mayor’s office said the crane might not have been inspected prior to the festival. Now, Los Campesinos! are canceling their show in Mexico City because it was organized by the same promotion company as the festival's.

The gig was slated for Friday, May 23 at Foro Puebla. The band pointed out that the company is "yet to make a public statement over 5 weeks after the tragic incident." LC! say they attempted to start a dialogue with them but found their response "slow and ultimately unsatisfactory." Here's what they wrote on social media:

Last month at the AXE Ceremonia Festival in Mexico City, two young photographers, Berenice Giles and Miguel Ángel Rojas, were needlessly killed due to the collapse of a scissor lift. The festival was organized by the same promotion company that was due to host our concert in the city. A number of you reached out to us about the discomfort you felt at us working with said company, and we immediately understood and shared in this. We attempted to engage in a dialogue with the promoter to better understand the events that occurred, but their response was slow and ultimately unsatisfactory, leaving us unable to work with them in good faith. They have yet to make a public statement over 5 weeks after the tragic incident. We have worked very hard to attempt to partner with alternative promoters. We thought we had found a solution that would allow the show to go ahead at a new venue, with a new promoter, without compromising our values. Unfortunately this fell through, leaving us without a show. We dearly hope there will be another chance for us to return to Mexico one day. We appreciate many of you will be disappointed by this decision but it is important that we make the right moral choice. If we did not come to this conclusion, we would not be the band that we are. Ticket refunds will be processed shortly.

The rest of the tour continues without change.

LC!'s latest album All Hell was named our Album Of The Week last year. Since then, they released the companion EP More Hell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJsBFvvIMUu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading