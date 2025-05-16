Skip to Content
Annie And Bye Bye Birdie Composer Charles Strouse Dead At 96

9:11 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

<> at Studio 54 on October 29, 2015 in New York City.

|Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Broadway Composer Charles Strouse, best known for hits like Annie and Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He passed away today in his Manhattan home. The New York Times confirmed the news via Jim Byk, a spokesman for the family. He was 96.

Charles Strouse was born in New York City in 1928 and attended the Eastman School of Music. He has been inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Theatre Hall of Fame. In his lifetime, Strouse wrote the scores for more than 30 musicals, 14 of which were on Broadway. He won three Tony Awards: Best Musical for Bye Bye Birdie, Best Musical for Applause, and Best Original Score for Annie. He also won an Emmy for Most Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Annie.

Along with Broadway musicals, he was also the composer for films such as Bonnie And Clyde (1967), The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968), and All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989), as well as the TV series All In The Family.

