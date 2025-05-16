Skip to Content
YG Discusses Childhood Sexual Assault Revealed On His Recent Single “2004”

9:42 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

In March, YG released "2004," a song that directly grapples with sexual abuse endured in his teenage years. On Wednesday (May 14), the Compton rapper went on ABC News and opened up about being sexually assault by a 30-year-old when he was only 14.

YG opens "2004" rapping, "When I was young I got raped/ By a bitch that was twice my age/ Picked me up from school/ Took me to hers and got laid/ Every since that day I never looked at shit the same." In the interview, YG says producer J. LBS told him in the studio to rap about something he'd never told anyone. “I kept it inside for a long time. My family’s first time hearing about that was when the record came out,” he says.

He adds, “90 percent of the people that I played it for — the men, the males — they all got similar stories. That was the conversation everyone was having,” he explains. “It was like, ‘Yeah, I was sexually abused.'”

"2004" comes from his upcoming album The Gentleman’s Club, which arrives this summer. Below watch the interview and hear the song.

