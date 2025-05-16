Rihanna – “Friend Of Mine”

In 2023, Rihanna joined the cast of Smurfs as the voice of Smurfette. The film was first scheduled to hit theaters in December 2024, then February 2025, and now it's slated for July 18. Last week Rihanna revealed at the Met Gala that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's sharing her new song “Friend Of Mine” from the Smurfs soundtrack. It's her first music since her contributions to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack three years ago.

Rihanna co-wrote the song with Elijah Noll, Elkan, Tenroc, Jonathan Bellion, Lee Stashenko, and Pete Nappi, and Bellion and Nappi co-produced it with f a l l e n. "Friend Of Mine” appears in the new movie trailer, which follows the one that arrived in February. Meanwhile, fans are still desperately awaiting a follow-up to 2016's ANTI. It seemed, for a second, like it was going to arrive in 2023: "I want it to be this year. Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year," she said while doing interviews about her big Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. But last year she said she's ready to start a new album. So who knows? For now, check out "Friend Of Mine” below.