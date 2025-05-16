Kesha – “Boy Crazy”

Skip to Content
12:01 AM EDT on May 16, 2025

On Independence Day last year Kesha unleashed her first post-Dr. Luke single “Joyride," and on Independence Day this year she'll be releasing her first post-Dr. Luke album . (PERIOD). Since "Joyride," the pop star has also shared "Delusional" and "Yippee-Ki-Yay" with T-Pain, and now she's back with "Boy Crazy." Kesha co-wrote the single with Madison Love and Zhone, and she and Zhone produced it together.

In promoting "Boy Crazy," she posted a video declaring herself boy crazy for Conan O'Brien while wearing a shirt decorated with his face. "Boy Crazy" is an effervescent, pulsating anthem delirious with desire. Check it out below.

. (PERIOD) is out 7/4 on Kesha’s own label Kesha Records.

