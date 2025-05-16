The Weeknd Talks Hurry Up Tomorrow On Fallon As A Clip Of His Goofy Acting Goes Viral

It looks like we've got a turkey on our hands here, folks. Earlier this year, the Weeknd released his album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is a pretty good record and also a big hit. This weekend, however, the Weeknd releases his Hurry Up Tomorrow movie, and it does not appear to be heading in the same direction. I want to stress that I have not seen Hurry Up Tomorrow, which was directed by indie auteur Trey Edward Shults and which stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan alongside the Weeknd himself. But the early indicators are not good. As I write this, Hurry Up Tomorrow has a robust 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, someone recorded one scene from the film in a movie theater -- don't do that -- and it has gone viral specifically because the Weeknd's acting is not good.

People are having fun with it, too.

Apparently, that scene was not an anomaly. When a long dramatic pause has entire movie theater crowds openly busting up laughing, you're in trouble.

Now: These scenes are out of context, and that's not a fair way to watch any scene from any film. You're primed to shit all over it when you watch it like this. The pile-on effect can doom cinematic works that are later reevaluated and labelled as classic. That hasn't happened with The Idol, the Weeknd's previous cinematic adventure, but I have seen people try to argue that the show was better than it actually was. With all that said, this motion picture looks pretty bad.

The bargain of celebrity is that you have to go out and promote your shit even as it becomes increasingly evident that your shit is a disaster that will follow you around for the rest of your career. Last night, the Weeknd was in that zone, and he essentially took over The Tonight Show. Abel Tesfaye and Jimmy Fallon did a couch interview on the show, where they talked a bit about the movie and also about different moments in his life, like when Tom Cruise lip-synced "Can't Feel My Face" on Fallon, or like when he quit his American Apparel job soon after hearing his House Of Balloons track on the store's stereo. There's not as much about the movie, but the clip that Fallon shows at the end of the interview could've just as easily been the viral derision magnet.

On The Tonight Show, the Weeknd also did a bit where he and Jimmy Fallon made surprise appearances at a graduation party for New York's Fordham University, my little brother's alma mater. Naturally, the kids there were very happy to see him. Also, he performed the Hurry Up Tomorrow tracks "Baptized In Fear" and "Open Hearts." You can watch all that below.

The Weeknd is coming up on a stadium tour with Playboi Carti, so he's got that going for him. Also, it looks like the Hurry Up Tomorrow premiere party was fun.

Don't worry about him. He'll be fine. Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters now.