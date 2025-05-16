Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Watch Young Mazino (Jesse On The Last Of Us) Play A Cool King Krule Cover On The Tonight Show

10:17 AM EDT on May 16, 2025

Young Mazino, who was Emmy-nominated for his performance in 2023's Beef, plays one of the newest characters in the new season of the acclaimed apocalyptic TV series The Last Of Us. Last night, he guested on The Tonight Show to talk about the it. (By the way, if you're like me, running a bit behind culturally, and haven't watched yet, be warned Mazino drops a big plot spoiler about a minute into the interview.)

Apparently, guitars play a big part in this season. Mazino shared that the actors brought their own guitars to the set and that it's an important ritual of grounding himself, which I assume would be super necessary if you're starring in a show about surviving mushroom zombies. Jimmy Fallon, a man never short on supply of guitars, prompts Mazino to show off his skills a little. Unexpectedly, Mazino's go-to choice is the intro of King Krule's "Out Getting Ribs" from his timeless 2013 album 6 Feet Beneath The Moon. It sounds really good! Amanda Seyfried has competition.

Watch the interview and revisit the King Krule classic below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek Announce New Album EXPO: Hear “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025