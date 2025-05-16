Watch Young Mazino (Jesse On The Last Of Us) Play A Cool King Krule Cover On The Tonight Show

Young Mazino, who was Emmy-nominated for his performance in 2023's Beef, plays one of the newest characters in the new season of the acclaimed apocalyptic TV series The Last Of Us. Last night, he guested on The Tonight Show to talk about the it. (By the way, if you're like me, running a bit behind culturally, and haven't watched yet, be warned Mazino drops a big plot spoiler about a minute into the interview.)

Apparently, guitars play a big part in this season. Mazino shared that the actors brought their own guitars to the set and that it's an important ritual of grounding himself, which I assume would be super necessary if you're starring in a show about surviving mushroom zombies. Jimmy Fallon, a man never short on supply of guitars, prompts Mazino to show off his skills a little. Unexpectedly, Mazino's go-to choice is the intro of King Krule's "Out Getting Ribs" from his timeless 2013 album 6 Feet Beneath The Moon. It sounds really good! Amanda Seyfried has competition.

Watch the interview and revisit the King Krule classic below.