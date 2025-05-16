Yawn Mower Announce New Album I Just Can’t Wait To Die: Hear “Rascal”

A band called Yawn Mower is almost definitionally a dad rock band — not just any pun, but that pun as your band name? And yeah, I would call the Asbury Park band's combination of indie, emo, and power-pop a very dad-friendly sound in 2025. At least it's highly appealing to this particular dad.

They've announced sophomore album I Just Can’t Wait To Die today and shared "Rascal," its grandly poppy alt-rock lead single. The song has loads of Weezer-ish guitars, some fancy orchestration (most prominently Nicole Scorsone's violin), and plentiful vocal hooks. The band's Mike Chick says it's "partly about the kids of our families and friends" — so, yes, dad rock confirmed! Below, check out the "Rascal" music video, directed by drummer Biff Swenson.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Windshield Wiper"

02 "Igor The Exetor"

03 "New Years At The Airport"

04 "Rascal"

05 "Squirming"

06 "Speedboat!"

07 "$12 & A Winepress"

08 "Geothermal Springs"

09 "$5 & A Handshake"

10 "Floorboards"

I Just Can’t Wait To Die is out 8/15.