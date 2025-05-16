Debbii Dawson – “Chemical Reaction”

If you were looking for a daily dose of disco-pop, Debbii Dawson's latest single "Chemical Reaction" will have you nostalgic for Golden Hour-era Kacey Musgraves. The rising pop star just finished touring with Role Model across North America and returns with the follow-up track to "You Killed The Music." "Chemical Reaction" is as if a mad scientist blended a bit of ABBA, Dolly Parton, and a sprinkle of Queen. Its pull is magnetic.

Dawson's silvery, dynamic vocals are the track's sunny center. "My heart’s saying abandon all the facts/ My heads telling me leave ‘em where they’re at/ I like to have it all looking logical/ What’s happening is out of my control," she sings about the mystery of undeniable attraction. But, after a few listens, "Chemical Reaction" holds a few precious, unexpected moments from the glean of Giorgio Moroder-style synths to the tease of a bongo solo and an acoustic breakdown at the song's end.

Listen below.