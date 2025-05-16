Bob Dylan’s Latest Surprise Cover Is A Ricky Nelson Song That References Him

This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Outlaw Music Festival, the touring music festival spearheaded by Willie Nelson. Last year, Nelson co-headlined with Bob Dylan and thought, "Why change a good thing?" The tour kicked off a few days ago and it already seems that Dylan is having a fun time with his setlist selections.

On Thursday night at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, Dylan whipped out a surprise rendition of Ricky Nelson's 1972 hit "Garden Party." The song was inspired by Nelson getting booed offstage at Madison Square Garden, when he started playing new material at a "Rock & Roll Spectacular" on October 15, 1971 with fellow legends stars Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry and Bobby Rydell. The song reflects on artistic evolution not being every fan's cup of tea. "But it's all right now/ I learned my lesson well/ You see, you can't please everyone/ So you got to please yourself," goes the chorus.

"Garden Party" also features a verse that references Dylan himself, which must have been a real treat for concert goers to see Dylan reciting live: "And over in the corner/ Much to my surprise/ Mr. Hughes hid in Dylan's shoes/ Wearing his disguise." That line is a reference to George Harrison's alias "Mr. Hughes" that he would use on the road. The teen idol's comeback hit is such an unexpectedly fun deep cut, God only knows what Dylan has planned for the rest of the tour.

Watch the performance below.