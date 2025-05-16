Skip to Content
Thom Yorke Wants You To Go Find His Buried Coins

11:25 AM EDT on May 16, 2025

Michael Avedon

Thom Yorke, the main guy from Radiohead, always has a lot going on. His other band the Smile recently released three albums in two and a half years. Since then, Yorke has formed a new business entity, whatever that means, and he helped adapt a new version of Hamlet that mashes it up with Radiohead's Hail To The Thief. Last week, Yorke and electronic producer Mark Pritchard released their collaborative album Tall Tales. Now, those guys are doing some kind of global scavenger hunt involving buried coins.

On Instagram today, Thom Yorke posted something cryptic about "400 coins scattered across the world, buried in earth, stone, shadow." That links to a website for something called the Forger's Letter, in which you can track whichever coins have been found and then look for them yourself. There's also a 10-minute YouTube video, in which this forger makes and then scatters those coins, and we never see his face. See it all for yourself below.

I don't really see the vision, but at least he's not doing this. Free Palestine.

Read More:

