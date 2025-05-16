Skip to Content
Florence Road Announce Debut Mixtape Fall Back: Hear “Figure It Out”

1:29 PM EDT on May 16, 2025

Vocalist Lily Aron, guitarist Emma Brandon, bassist Ailbhe Barry, and drummer Hannah Kelly are childhood friends from Wicklow, Ireland that make up the group Florence Road. The singles they've released this year have shown off their range from sentimental pop-punk (think early Paramore) on "Heavy" and cinematic acoustic ballads (think Goo Goo Dolls, Billie Eilish, and Phoebe Bridgers) on "Caterpillar." Today, they've shared another single "Figure It Out," which is a punchy garage-rocky track that recalls Jack White and Cage The Elephant.

"Figure It Out" opens with swirling distortion and a catchy melodic guitar line. Aron depicts the thrill of a lazy morning revelation lying next to someone in bed. Her hailstorm howl lives somewhere between a well-kept secret's high and looming frustration. The new single also comes with the news of the their debut mixtape Fall Back that's out June 20.

Stream the song below or watch the live video directed by Owen Kasparian below.

