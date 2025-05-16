The Queen & I Announce New Album At Peace: Hear “Stay Forever”

The Queen & I, from Oakland, are a relatively new DIY band, but they don't sound like one. The Queen & I specialize in vast, dreamy guitar-rock that sounds like it should be rocking a few tens of thousands of people at a UK festival in the '90s. They've harnessed the power of sweeping guitar riffs and reaching-into-infinity vocals. Their records are sleek and clean, and they move. They mess around with some of the same shoegaze and dream-pop sounds as tons of other bands, but they make that stuff sound bigger than most.

Last year, the Queen & I arrived with their debut album Statues. This summer, they'll follow that record with a new full-length called At Peace. Lead single "Stay Forever" is a gauzy anthem that recalls the Stone Roses, even if the propulsive bassline is more of a Peter Hook type of thing. Check out that song and the At Peace tracklist below.

<a href="https://thequeenandi.bandcamp.com/album/at-peace-2">At Peace by The Queen & I</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Everything Hurts"

02 "Bitter"

03 "Still I Wonder"

04 "At Peace"

05 "Wedding Weekend"

06 "Stay Forever"

07 "We're Still Here"

08 "Relax Away"

At Peace is out 7/11.