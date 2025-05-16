Justin Bieber Shares Statement About Sean Combs Amid Damaging Reports About His Mental Well-Being And Finances

Over the last few months, Justin Bieber has been the subject of a great deal of speculation and concern. He's posted cryptic messages online and cut ties with his clothing brand Drew House. Hulu is now streaming a TMZ exposé called What Happened To Justin Bieber?. In that exposé, the TMZ people repeat sources who claim that Bieber is in a cult and that he sold his catalog for $200 million because he was on the verge of "financial collapse." Earlier this week, he posted a very strange video on his Instagram story, in which is face and voice and both distorted and in which he says that he's going to be "Gucci."

Bieber hasn't gone through any professional channels to talk about what all is happening there, but he has issued a statement on something else. Right now, Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial for sex trafficking, and his ex Cassie is testifying against him. Bieber was once a friend and collaborator of Diddy, and a video has recently circulated of Diddy and a 15-year-old Bieber hanging out together. In the video, posted on Bieber's YouTube page in 2009, Diddy gives him a Lamborghini and says that he can drive it when he turns 16. Diddy goes on, "You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs.? Right now, he's having 48 hours with Diddy... Where we hanging out and what we doing we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream... We gon' go buck full crazy." It's pretty chilling.

Now, a rep for Bieber has addressed that video in a statement to People, saying, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

