Donald Trump Targets Bruce Springsteen & Taylor Swift In Online Statements

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, is currently in the United Arab Emirates, the last stop on his current trip to the Middle East. While over there, he is going online to attack American pop stars Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, both of whom have criticized him and endorsed Democrats in the past. In two posts on his Truth Social site, published less than an hour apart, Trump writes that Swift is "no longer 'HOT'" and that Springsteen is a "Highly Overrated... dried out 'prune' of a rocker." He also makes what could be interpreted as a cryptic threat toward Springsteen.

In one post this morning, Trump wrote, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer 'HOT?'" Trump posted the phase "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" in September, during his candidacy. Since the, Swift has ended her Eras Tour, and she's been staying out of the public eye since then. She has not made any recent statements about Donald Trump.

Bruce Springsteen, on the other hand, recently made a series of anti-Trump speeches at the Manchester opening date of his Land Of Hopes And Dreams tour with the E Street Band. From the stage, Springsteen spoke of "a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration" and said that "a majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government." In apparent response, Trump posted this:

I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out “prune” of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!

Springsteen’s Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set arrives Jun. 27 and Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Boss biopic starring Jeremy Allen White, will be released Oct. 24.

UPDATE: On Friday night the American Federation Of Musicians shared a statement in response to Trump’s insults:

The American Federation of Musicians of the United States & Canada will not remain silent as two of our members-Bruce Springsteen, member of Local 47 (Los Angeles, CA) and Local 399 (Asbury Park, NJ), and Taylor Swift, member of Local 257 (Nashville, TN)— are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people across the world. Whether it's Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members.

Neil Young shared this statement, headlined “THANKS BRUCE” on the Times-Contrarian section of his website:

As a Canadian-American dual citizen, I stand with the great majority, thanking you for speaking so eloquently and truthfully on behalf of the American people. We are with you my old friend. Your great songs of America ring true as you sing them to Europe and the world! LOVE

Be well,

Neil

In Pittsburgh, Pearl Jam showed solidarity with the Boss by covering “My City Of Ruins.”

And on Saturday (May 18) Springsteen reiterated his Trump comments back onstage at Co-op Live in Manchester.