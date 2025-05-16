Jazmine Mary – “My Brilliance” & “Memphis”

Although they're a neo-folk musician, Jazmine Mary might be shifting gears on their third album I Want To Rock And Roll, which is out June 13 via Flying Nun Records. But there's no indication of glam rocking or KISS influences in the singles we've heard from the follow-up to 2023's Dog and 2021 The Licking Of A Tangerine. Last month the Gippsland, Australia musician shared the bluesy, synth-steered single "Memphis," and today, we get another one titled "My Brilliance."

"My Brilliance" starts off soft and treads steadily with brash acoustic strums and Mary's pearlescent vocals. Mid-track the tempo jumps to an upbeat trot with staccato piano chirps. Mary's vocals swim from high shallow waters to low, breathy depths. It's a delight to listen to.

The self-produced album was recorded at Tāmaki Makaurau's Roundhead Studios by De Stevens, featuring Louisa Nicklin, Cass Basil (Tiny Ruins), Cello Forrester (Womb), Dave Khan (Marlon Williams), and Arahi. Listen to both songs below.

<a href="https://jazminemary.bandcamp.com/album/i-want-to-rock-and-roll">I Want To Rock And Roll by Jazmine Mary</a>

I Want To Rock And Roll is out 6/13 via Flying Nun Records. Pre-order it here.