Dana And Alden – “Don’t Run Away”

Dana And Alden are a spunky musical duo from Eugene, Oregon that make disarmingly sweet (earnest even?) jazz psychedelia. (Some might recognize Alden from his account Gucci_Pineapple.) Today, they've shared that they're releasing a new album Speedo next month via Concord Jazz. They made the announcement with the project's first single "Don't Run Away," accompanied with a video filmed in London by Alden and Nick Liden that features UK social media personalities MrBruv and Faye.

There's a straightforward openness to "Don't Run Away" that recalls legendary music outsider Daniel Johnston. "I said I wasn't ready but now I know I'm ready/ I'm sorry I missed your party and I give you grey hairs," goes one line delivered in a soft deadpan. "I want to be together when we have grey hairs." The track blossoms into a blissful funkified outro with some seductive saxophone.

Watch the video for "Don't Run Away" below.

Speedo is out 6/27 via Concord Jazz.