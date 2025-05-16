Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:01 PM EDT on May 16, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

Leave Taylor alone.

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
sandro
Score: 20 | May 14th

This sucks. I was planning on revisiting the usa for my 40th birthday next year but I changed my mind after everything I heard. I have a beard and the first three letters of my family name are the same as the first letters of muslim. I ain't taking any chances, fuck you guys.

I still love you though...but fuck this shit

Posted in: Austin Band Lord Buffalo Cancels European Tour After Drummer Seized From Plane By US Border Patrol
#9 
TotalTrash
Score: 21 | May 11th

Gene Simmons will feed you a cherry for $1200 (you must provide the cherry yourself.)

Posted in: Usher’s Cherry Feeding Stunt Hit A Few Snags
#8 
bzen
Score: 21 | May 10th

Reading that headline was a wild ride.

Posted in: Boy Hits Car Concert Canceled After Truck Hits Venue
#7 
FarmerPiggott
Score: 22 | May 11th

It’s also worth noting that, over twenty years ago, Matthew Shipp was doing a lot of work exploring contemporary jazz and hip hop genre blurring - his Blue Series Continuum stuff did jazz albums with Antipop Consortium, El-P, DJ Spooky and a bunch of other stuff. I imagine his ire could spring from the idea that he worked so hard to ‘respectfully’ explore Andre’s side of the world and he feels like Andre didn’t bother at all in exploring the other side of things. I don’t think Andre really owes anyone or anything any particular level of investigation but I can understand Shipp feeling a tad frustrated by the scenarios. Still kinda funny, tho.

Posted in: Jazz Pianist Matthew Shipp Slams André 3000’s New Improvisational Piano EP
#6 
monsters
Score: 24 | May 15th

damn. it's always who you most expect.

Posted in: Chris Brown Arrested In UK Over Alleged Bottle Attack, Denied Bail
#5 
SrCarto
Score: 24 | May 12th

A 10! It certainly deserves that from a cultural impact perspective!

Way back in the day, I was a coming-of-age Billboard chart enthusiast in the 1970s. Inspired tremendously by Casey Kasem, that chart passion served as a significant component of my formative years. Those ancient days, a song that was #1 for four or five weeks seemed massive, and a total outlier like 1977's "You Light Up My Life" (ten weeks!) seemed nearly incomprehensible. So fast forward a few decades to the modern Hot 100 era, and "Old Town Road" can stay at #1 for 19 weeks! Holy moly. And incredibly, OTR's record has been equaled within just the past several months, by a song that's still in the Top 10! It's enough to make one feel kinda tipsy...

Posted in: The Number Ones: Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
#4 
LilGravyBoat
Score: 28 | May 15th

This is a very reasonable request that I’m sure everyone will be cool and normal about.

Posted in: Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo Requests That Concertgoers Wear N95 Masks
#3 
LilGravyBoat
Score: 36 | May 11th

The ongoing censorship and demonization of support for the Palestinian people is disgusting. Props to this band for continuing to speak up. Props also to Stereogum, because every post I’ve seen on here about this topic has called what’s happening a genocide. Thank you for having the guts to report on this accurately, unlike nearly every other American media outlet.

Posted in: The Murder Capital Speak Outside Berlin Venue That Canceled Their Show Over Palestinian Flag Display
#2 
mjhk75
Score: 38 | May 10th

Turns out this was Andre’s missing notebook:

Posted in: Jazz Pianist Matthew Shipp Slams André 3000’s New Improvisational Piano EP
#1 
Juice Drinksteen
Score: 41 | May 11th

Oh, definitely. I agree—I also hate fun and experimentation, and I think anybody who doesn’t have the diplomas I have should ever attempt to do what I do from a fresh and untortured perspective, ESPECIALLY when they record it themselves without the historically purifying and elevating apparatus of proper representation and label approval. Even if they readily acknowledge that they’re doing it amateurishly, I think they should be put in jail for baring it to the world. This is good for music, to keep all folks without the right certifications and bonafides out of the arena that belongs to us professionals.

Posted in: Jazz Pianist Matthew Shipp Slams André 3000’s New Improvisational Piano EP

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

Yossarian
May 13th

love to learn about the latest Indy music

Posted in: Creed Have A Car In The Indy 500

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from Columns

Explore Columns
Crossing Wires: The Month In Electronic Music

For 10 Years Now, Batu’s Timedance Has Been Turning Up The Bass

November 26, 2025
The Number Ones

The Number Ones: Ariana Grande’s “Positions”

November 24, 2025
Op-Ed

The Struggle For Independence In The Modern Age: Our Shared Fight Against Market Concentration And For Art, Culture, And Access

November 20, 2025
Columns

Billy Hart, Moving In All Directions At Once

November 17, 2025
Columns

The Alternative Number Ones: Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic”

November 17, 2025
Chained To The Rhythm: The Month In Pop

Olivia Dean, Gen Z’s Easy Listening Queen

November 14, 2025