Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Leave Taylor alone.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Friendship Has 'Halted,' the Singer 'Wants No Part in This Drama' (Exclusive Sources) https://t.co/7vzk5UkZRl— People (@people) May 15, 2025
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|Yossarian
|May 13th
love to learn about the latest Indy music
|Posted in: Creed Have A Car In The Indy 500
This sucks. I was planning on revisiting the usa for my 40th birthday next year but I changed my mind after everything I heard. I have a beard and the first three letters of my family name are the same as the first letters of muslim. I ain't taking any chances, fuck you guys.
I still love you though...but fuck this shit
Gene Simmons will feed you a cherry for $1200 (you must provide the cherry yourself.)
Reading that headline was a wild ride.
It’s also worth noting that, over twenty years ago, Matthew Shipp was doing a lot of work exploring contemporary jazz and hip hop genre blurring - his Blue Series Continuum stuff did jazz albums with Antipop Consortium, El-P, DJ Spooky and a bunch of other stuff. I imagine his ire could spring from the idea that he worked so hard to ‘respectfully’ explore Andre’s side of the world and he feels like Andre didn’t bother at all in exploring the other side of things. I don’t think Andre really owes anyone or anything any particular level of investigation but I can understand Shipp feeling a tad frustrated by the scenarios. Still kinda funny, tho.
damn. it's always who you most expect.
A 10! It certainly deserves that from a cultural impact perspective!
Way back in the day, I was a coming-of-age Billboard chart enthusiast in the 1970s. Inspired tremendously by Casey Kasem, that chart passion served as a significant component of my formative years. Those ancient days, a song that was #1 for four or five weeks seemed massive, and a total outlier like 1977's "You Light Up My Life" (ten weeks!) seemed nearly incomprehensible. So fast forward a few decades to the modern Hot 100 era, and "Old Town Road" can stay at #1 for 19 weeks! Holy moly. And incredibly, OTR's record has been equaled within just the past several months, by a song that's still in the Top 10! It's enough to make one feel kinda tipsy...
This is a very reasonable request that I’m sure everyone will be cool and normal about.
The ongoing censorship and demonization of support for the Palestinian people is disgusting. Props to this band for continuing to speak up. Props also to Stereogum, because every post I’ve seen on here about this topic has called what’s happening a genocide. Thank you for having the guts to report on this accurately, unlike nearly every other American media outlet.
Turns out this was Andre’s missing notebook:
Oh, definitely. I agree—I also hate fun and experimentation, and I think anybody who doesn’t have the diplomas I have should ever attempt to do what I do from a fresh and untortured perspective, ESPECIALLY when they record it themselves without the historically purifying and elevating apparatus of proper representation and label approval. Even if they readily acknowledge that they’re doing it amateurishly, I think they should be put in jail for baring it to the world. This is good for music, to keep all folks without the right certifications and bonafides out of the arena that belongs to us professionals.