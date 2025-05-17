Dawn Richard Testifies That She Witnessed Sean Combs Assaulting Cassie

Earlier this week Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex-trafficking trial commenced in New York. Cassie Ventura testified against the hip-hop mogul, and on Friday (May 16), Dawn Richard — who sued Combs for sexual abuse in September — testified against him as well.

Richard is the former singer of the girl group Danity Kane, which was founded with the help of Combs in 2004. She recounted a specific instance of abuse between Combs and Ventura that she witnessed: “He came downstairs angry and was saying ‘where the fuck was his eggs,'” she said, adding that he was "screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was.”

She recalled that he "took a skillet with eggs inside and tried to hit Ventura over the head with the pan." Ventura balled up into a fetal position on the floor, but Combs continued to beat her. “He started to punch and kick her … body and her head,” Richard said. Combs then put his arm around Ventura's neck and dragged her upstairs.

“I was scared for her and scared to do anything,” Richard said. She didn’t step in or call the cops because “I had never seen anything like that before.” The following day Combs summoned her and other artists to his home and locked them in the recording studio and threatened them. “He said what we saw was passion and what lovers in passionate relationships do,” Richard explained. “He said [Ventura] was OK and it would be in our best interests if we didn’t say anything.”

Combs said he was trying to bring them to the top of the industry, and then added that “where he was from, people go missing if they talk." Then he gave them flowers, and Richard understood he was threatening "death."

Also on Friday, Ventura's husband Alex Fine released a statement, which was read by attorney Douglas Wigdor. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” he said. “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself," he continued. "Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

“All I have done is love her as she has loved me. Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family,” he added. “This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom.”

Ventura also shared a statement via her attorney. “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” she said through Wigdor. “For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

“I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received," she continued. "I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.

UPDATE: Richard has released a statement denying claims made by her ex-boyfriend Qwanell “Que” Mosley of Making The Band 4 group Day26. Mosley appeared on T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, and Aubrey O’Day’s podcast about the trial on May 23 and May 25. He claimed he blacked out at Combs’ Hamptons estate after Richard, gave him a pill at Combs’ behest, and expanded on his comments in a series of Instagram posts. “I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone, nor have I ever given anyone pills to take,” Richard writes. She continues: