Stream nate sib’s Fun New EP for us

Earlier this year, 2hollis shared the awesome, accurately titled album star, which is threatening to turn him into the American equivalent of cult-followed Swedish rap icon Bladee. The 21-year-old is a frequent collaborator of nate sib (their song "afraid" is a certified banger), who unveiled the new EP for us on Friday (May 16).

My great friend Madeline Frino pitched nate sib to me as "hyperpop Justin Bieber." This is a spot-on description indeed. Maybe that sounds like your worst nightmare, or maybe it's everything you've ever wanted. The previously released "tonight" and the 2hollis collab "back & forth" are highlights, both anchored by abrasive, glitchy beats, whereas the other tunes are more conventionally catchy and subtle. Listen below.