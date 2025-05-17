Stream nate sib’s Fun New EP for us

Skip to Content
11:29 AM EDT on May 17, 2025

Earlier this year, 2hollis shared the awesome, accurately titled album star, which is threatening to turn him into the American equivalent of cult-followed Swedish rap icon Bladee. The 21-year-old is a frequent collaborator of nate sib (their song "afraid" is a certified banger), who unveiled the new EP for us on Friday (May 16).

My great friend Madeline Frino pitched nate sib to me as "hyperpop Justin Bieber." This is a spot-on description indeed. Maybe that sounds like your worst nightmare, or maybe it's everything you've ever wanted. The previously released "tonight" and the 2hollis collab "back & forth" are highlights, both anchored by abrasive, glitchy beats, whereas the other tunes are more conventionally catchy and subtle. Listen below.

