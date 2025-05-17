Sipper – “Dumb”

The prolific New York electronic act Sipper releases too much music for us to keep up with, but we covered the great songs "Sid," "Amends," and "If You Didn’t Want Me." But Joey Beerman DMed me a link to this new track "Dumb" and said, "The vid is still kinda trash I gotta finish it I’ve been told too many butt shots in it." So now I am posting it.

"Dumb" is another moody, buzzy banger; I say we take the Dare's success and give it to Sipper, whose tunes are far more seductive and fun. About the video, which stars some faces with which I am familiar, he added, "Idk all these NY substackers pulled up i have no idea who they are." Watch below.