billy woods Prepping Memoir That Doesn’t Mention Rap

3:25 PM EDT on May 17, 2025

Natalia Vacheishvili

Last week, billy woods released GOLLIWOG, which we named Album Of The Week. Now, the Armand Hammer member told The New York Times that he's working on a memoir and it doesn't mention rapping at all.

woods told journalist Ross Scarano that books were a big part of his childhood because his mother's love for Shakespeare, James Baldwin, the Brontës, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, and Bram Stoker, as well as his father's appreciation for Marx, Mao, and the Guyanese historian Walter Rodney. Here's what Scarano wrote about woods' literary endeavor:

He’s currently working on a book of his own, a memoir that will not include his life as an artist. And unlike his music, it will not be independently released; he is working with a publishing house. “As of right now, there isn’t one thing written about rapping,” [woods] said.

Read the full interview here.

