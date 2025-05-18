Watch Mike Myers Reunite With “Kanye West” On SNL Season 50 Finale

Mike Myers has made a couple of surprise appearances on SNL's 50th season portraying Elon Musk. Last night during the season finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson with musical guest Bad Bunny, Myers made yet another surprise appearance, this time as himself in an awkward encounter with another Trump affiliate, Kanye West.

The sketch in question takes place on an elevator, where Myers boards along with two starstruck fans played by Johansson and Marcello Hernandez. Then Kanye West, played by Kenan Thompson, gets on, complaining about Spotify removing his April song "Cousins" (but that's still on Spotify -- it's the more recent "Heil Hitler" that was removed). Myers is rather uncomfortable when he winds up in there alone with the rapper. "I get really claustrophobic," Myers says, to which "Ye" responds: "Oh, trust me. I understand. I'm a few phobics myself." They also briefly discuss the ongoing Diddy trial and how they first met almost 20 years ago during an NBC benefit telethon for Hurricane Katrina relief, during which West famously declared "George Bush doesn't care about Black people."

Though this was Johansson's seventh time as host, she's made many cameos over the years, sometimes alongside her husband, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost. There's some speculation that Jost will be one of many longtime cast members to leave after this episode, or that he will replace showrunner Lorne Michaels. Last night's monologue was sung to the tune of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," perhaps a nod to star-studded singalong of Joel's "Goodnight Saigon" during the Season 34 finale, which was Jost's doing.

The Season 50 finale was Bad Bunny's third time as musical guest, though he, too, has cameo'd a bunch and was all over the SNL50 festivities. He performed "NUEVAYoL" and brought along RaiNao and a toilet for "PERFuMITO NUEVO." He also appeared in a Please Don't Destroy sketch with Johansson. (On Friday Bad Bunny also released a video for his song "Ketu TeCré" co-starring Concho.)

And, lastly, during the annual Weekend Update joke swap, Michael Che wrote a racist joke about Kendrick Lamar that Jost had to read. See clips from the episode below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=T3fMgn9eeBA

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xk2OGaqa3bs

Johansson also repped Wayne's World during the episode's goodnights: