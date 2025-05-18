Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Mike Myers Reunite With “Kanye West” On SNL Season 50 Finale

11:04 AM EDT on May 18, 2025

Mike Myers has made a couple of surprise appearances on SNL's 50th season portraying Elon Musk. Last night during the season finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson with musical guest Bad Bunny, Myers made yet another surprise appearance, this time as himself in an awkward encounter with another Trump affiliate, Kanye West.

The sketch in question takes place on an elevator, where Myers boards along with two starstruck fans played by Johansson and Marcello Hernandez. Then Kanye West, played by Kenan Thompson, gets on, complaining about Spotify removing his April song "Cousins" (but that's still on Spotify -- it's the more recent "Heil Hitler" that was removed). Myers is rather uncomfortable when he winds up in there alone with the rapper. "I get really claustrophobic," Myers says, to which "Ye" responds: "Oh, trust me. I understand. I'm a few phobics myself." They also briefly discuss the ongoing Diddy trial and how they first met almost 20 years ago during an NBC benefit telethon for Hurricane Katrina relief, during which West famously declared "George Bush doesn't care about Black people."

Though this was Johansson's seventh time as host, she's made many cameos over the years, sometimes alongside her husband, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost. There's some speculation that Jost will be one of many longtime cast members to leave after this episode, or that he will replace showrunner Lorne Michaels. Last night's monologue was sung to the tune of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," perhaps a nod to star-studded singalong of Joel's "Goodnight Saigon" during the Season 34 finale, which was Jost's doing.

The Season 50 finale was Bad Bunny's third time as musical guest, though he, too, has cameo'd a bunch and was all over the SNL50 festivities. He performed "NUEVAYoL" and brought along RaiNao and a toilet for "PERFuMITO NUEVO." He also appeared in a Please Don't Destroy sketch with Johansson. (On Friday Bad Bunny also released a video for his song "Ketu TeCré" co-starring Concho.)

And, lastly, during the annual Weekend Update joke swap, Michael Che wrote a racist joke about Kendrick Lamar that Jost had to read. See clips from the episode below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=T3fMgn9eeBA

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xk2OGaqa3bs

Johansson also repped Wayne's World during the episode's goodnights:

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025
News

Jack White & Eminem’s Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Is Now Streaming

November 28, 2025
News

Sebadoh Share Drone Music Video 11 Years In The Making

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025
News

Jack White Brings Out Eminem During Lions Thanksgiving Game Halftime Show

November 27, 2025