Watch Dua Lipa Cover Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” And Nena’s “99 Luftballons”

On her ongoing Radical Optimism world tour, Dua Lipa's been doing a fun little thing where she covers a surprise song by an artist native to the country she's performing in. It started in Australia with covers of AC/DC, Natalie Imbruglia, Kylie Minogue, and INXS, before paying homage to Lorde and Crowded House in New Zealand and flexing her Spanish in Spain. Now she's in France, and in Lyon Friday night, she did a faithful rendition of Daft Punk's 2013 smash "Get Lucky." She honestly sounds great singing Pharrell's part, and it reminds me just how natural it feels when she does the whole disco-house thing. Watch her cover below.

UPDATE: On My 19, Lipa covered Nena's Neue Deutsche Welle classic "99 Luftballons" in Hamburg.