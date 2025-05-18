Fans Brought Their Own Pyro — And A Lot Of It — To System Of A Down’s South American Shows

I don't have any firsthand experience organizing pyrotechnics for big stadium shows, but I know enough to know that you've gotta be careful with those. Maybe that's why System Of A Down didn't bring any of their own pyro on their recent South American tour, which wrapped up in Sao Paolo last week. But their fans are going viral online now for doing the exact opposite, bringing fire and explosives aplenty themselves.

System Of A Down kicked off the tour in late April, playing songs like the Toxicity cut "Arto" and 2005's "Attack" for the first time in ten years. I doubt SOAD ask fans to bring their own pyro, for liability's sake, but they're definitely not discouraging it, posting fiery aerial footage all over their Instagram: "This is not a war zone, this is not a riot, this is a System Of A Down style Rock & Roll concert in Brazil," the band's Daron Malakian shared in his own post. It looks insane and dangerous, and you can see some clips below.