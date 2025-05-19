Skip to Content
News

The Whitney Houston Challenge Is Sorta Fun

10:46 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

"TikTok challenge" is not normally a phrase that bodes well around these parts. But every so often, if we're lucky, we get a viral trend that makes us smile -- laugh, even. Here's one of those: Over the past few weeks, people on TikTok have been testing their sense of rhythm with the "Whitney Houston challenge," where participants try to bang a drum at the exact moment the drum hits before the final chorus of "I Will Always Love You." (To give credit where credit is due, the drummer on the track is the late Ricky Lawson.) It's harder than you think! There's an extra beat of rest in there or something! Simple Plan and fellow '90s pop diva Paula Abdul are getting in on the fun. You can see some examples for yourself below, and have fun trying it at home.

