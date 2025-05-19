Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Before You I Just Forget” Live For The First Time In NYC

10:38 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

@ifucktokyo

Last year, Irish rock champions Fontaines D.C. released their album Romance, and it was one of our favorites of 2024. Since that LP's release, Fontaines have shared two more songs, "It's Amazing To Be Young" and "Before You I Just Forget," that have since appeared on the deluxe edition of Romance. They gave "It's Amazing To Be Young" its live debut in Tokyo earlier this year, and on Sunday night, they took "Before You I Just Forget" to the stage for the first time.

This past weekend, Fontaines D.C. wrapped up a North American tour with a three-night stand at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. Halfway through last night's closing show, they performed "Before You I Just Forget" for the first time. It's a lot more restrained than many of their songs, and it gave the crowd a reason to do the hands up back-and-forth swaying thing. Watch some fan footage below.

The deluxe edition of Romance is out now on XL Recordings. Next month, Fontaines D.C. kick off a run of European festival dates at Barcelona's Primavera Sound.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Spokesman Says The Wiggles Do Not Endorse Drugs Following Unapproved “Ecstasy” TikTok

November 29, 2025
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025
News

Jack White & Eminem’s Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show Is Now Streaming

November 28, 2025
News

Sebadoh Share Drone Music Video 11 Years In The Making

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025