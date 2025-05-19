Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Before You I Just Forget” Live For The First Time In NYC

Last year, Irish rock champions Fontaines D.C. released their album Romance, and it was one of our favorites of 2024. Since that LP's release, Fontaines have shared two more songs, "It's Amazing To Be Young" and "Before You I Just Forget," that have since appeared on the deluxe edition of Romance. They gave "It's Amazing To Be Young" its live debut in Tokyo earlier this year, and on Sunday night, they took "Before You I Just Forget" to the stage for the first time.

This past weekend, Fontaines D.C. wrapped up a North American tour with a three-night stand at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. Halfway through last night's closing show, they performed "Before You I Just Forget" for the first time. It's a lot more restrained than many of their songs, and it gave the crowd a reason to do the hands up back-and-forth swaying thing. Watch some fan footage below.

The deluxe edition of Romance is out now on XL Recordings. Next month, Fontaines D.C. kick off a run of European festival dates at Barcelona's Primavera Sound.