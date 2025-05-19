Vines Announces Debut Album I’ll be here: Hear “Evicted”

Skip to Content
11:31 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

After a couple of years, it's still hard to accept that Vines, the solo project from Brooklyn-based ambient composer Cassie Wieland, is entirely different from the Vines, the Australian return-of-the-rockers whose song "Get Free" was all over MTV2 in 2002. But Vines and the Vines sound absolutely nothing alike, so that makes things a little easier. Over the past few years, we've posted Vines' lovely tracks "I don't mind," "being loved isn't the same as being understood," and "I am my own home." This summer, Vines will release I'll be here, her full-length debut.

More confusion: We thought that Vines' debut album was Birthday Party, the eight-song record that she released in 2023. Nope! That was apparently an EP, and the upcoming I'll be here is her first proper LP. Cassie Wieland co-produced I'll be here with her regular collaborator Mike Tierney, a veteran of the New York avant-garde scene, and the record also includes contributions from people like percussionist Adam Holmes and violinist Adrianne Munden-Dixon.

Lead single "Evicted" is a warm, evocative work. Cassie Wieland sings vocoder-heavy incantations over a rising post-rock soundscape that'll make you feel like you're watching a beautiful UFO land on a volcano. Wieland says, "'Evicted’ is the first song with lyrics that I wrote for this record. It's about going through a transitional period in your life and not knowing where it's going. I'm reflecting on the insecurity and discomfort that can come with healing." Below, check out the Evan Chapman-directed "Evicted" video and the I'll be here tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "I’m getting sick"
02 "Evicted"
03 "We’ve made it this far"
04 "Undercurrent"
05 "King of swords"
06 "Omw"
07 "Happy is hard"
08 "Tired"
09 "Keep driving"
10 "I’ll be here"

The self-released I'll be here is out 7/18.

