MSPAINT – “Drift”

11:52 AM EDT on May 19, 2025

Thorne Hood

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi synth-punk eccentrics MSPAINT are among the best, most fascinating bands currently working. Whenever they do anything, you would be well-advised to pay attention. Later this week, they'll follow their kickass 2023 album Post-American with No Separation, the new EP that they recorded with Show Me The Body members Julian Cashwann Pratt and Harlan Steel. I have heard it, and it rules. We already posted lead single "Angel," and now they've got another song ready to go before the EP arrives.

MSPAINT aren't a hardcore punk band, exactly, but they come from that world and tour with those bands. In that wing of the underground, it's rare to hear people really messing around with keyboards. If anything, though, MSPAINT lean even further into that side of their sound on the fiery new track "Drift." Lead vocalist Deedee chants about how we were never free in a rhythmic bark over corroded retro-futuristic drones that remind me of the Terminator score. This shit kicks so much ass. Listen below.

The No Separation EP is out 5/23 on Convulse.

