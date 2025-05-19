Suede Announce New Album Antidepressants: Hear “Disintegrate”

London glam rock princes Suede essentially kicked off the Britpop explosion when they first arrived in the early '90s, and they've never fallen off since then. Every Suede record has been remarkably solid, and it looks like their forthcoming LP Antidepressants won't break that streak. Last year the band played the Isle Of Wight Festival and debuted the title track from Antidepressants. Today, they formally announce the record will arrive this year, and they drop the lead single "Disintegrate" on us.

Antidepressants is Suede's follow-up to their 2022 LP Autofiction. NME reports that they recorded the new album live with producer Ed Buller, who's been working with the band ever since they released their single "The Drowners" in 1992. "Disintegrate" is a gleaming, swaggering rocker with titanic riffs, and it's amazing to hear a band sounding this urgent after decades in the game. Here's what frontman Brett Anderson says about the new record:

If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.

Around the same time that the album comes out, Suede will play a run of special shows at London's Southbank Centre, and it'll be their first time there since David Bowie's Meltdown Festival in 2002. The residency will end with Suede's first-ever orchestral show. Below, check out the Chris Turner-directed "Disintegrate" video, the Antidepressants tracklist, and Suede's upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Disintegrate"

02 "Dancing With The Europeans"

03 "Antidepressants"

04 "Sweet Kid"

05 "The Sound And The Summer"

06 "Somewhere Between An Atom And A Star"

07 "Broken Music For Broken People"

08 "Trance State"

09 "Criminal Ways"

10 "June Rain"

11 "Life Is Endless, Life Is A Moment"

TOUR DATES:

9/13-14 - London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

9/17 - London, UK @ Purcell Room (acoustic)

9/19 - London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall (orchestral)

Antidepressants is out 9/5 on BMG.