Florry – “Truck Flipped Over ’19”

1:26 PM EDT on May 19, 2025

Connor Turque

On Friday, Francie Medosch's twangy indie rock band Florry will follow up their 2023 album The Holey Bible with the new album Sounds Like..., which they recorded with producer Colin Miller in Ashville. Miller is a member of MJ Lenderman's band the Wind, and he just released his own impressive solo LP Losin', so that means that Sound Like... joins the growing extended universe of Wednesday-adjacent y'allternative records. We've posted the early singles "Hey Baby," "First It Was A Movie, Then It Was A Book," and "Pretty Eyes Lorraine." Today, Florry share one more track, and it's a messy one.

The last of the Florry advance singles is called "Truck Flipped Over '19," and it sounds just as chaotic as that title might lead you to believe. It's got a huge, smeary beast of a riff, with fiddles and pedal steel joining a bedlam of fuzzed-out guitars. Francie Medosch sings about watching a truck flip over on the other side of a highway and being certain, right away, that the driver is dead. It's heavy in lots of ways. Listen below.

Sounds Like… is out 5/23 on Dear Life Records.

