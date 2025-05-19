Guided By Voices Deny Breakup Rumor, Prep 42nd Album Thick Rich And Delicious

Did you really think they were done? Guided By Voices famously refuse to stop; earlier this year, they released their 41st album Universe Room. Rumors started spreading today that the longstanding band was breaking up, but that's already been debunked by their team, who told Rolling Stone that their 42nd album is on its way.

Thick Rich And Delicious is the title of the group's next record, and it arrives on Halloween. That's all we know for now. Meanwhile, the breakup rumors came from guitarist Bobby Bare Jr.'s appearance on the latest episode of Lou Barlow (Sebadoh, Dinosaur Jr) and his wife Adelle Barlow's RAW Impressions podcast. Adelle mentioned she’s never seen Guided By Voices live before, and Bare replied: “We’re breaking up. You never will [go to a show]. It’s over. We’re never playing again.” However, Lou mentioned the show was “loaded with technical difficulties,” and fans pointed out that the "breaking up" comment was about that.

Adelle told Brooklyn Vegan, “My understanding is that they didn’t have plans to play more live shows. But I think they are still recording! Not broken up. And yea, I had a lot of technical difficulties during the podcast episode.” Lou added that “they are working on a new LP but, yeah, no more live shows from what I understand.”

GBV did break up in 2004 and 2014, but that's not the case this time. Check out the podcast episode below.