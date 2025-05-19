Watch Sarah McLachlan’s Tearjerking Itchy & Scratchy Ballad From The Simpsons Season 36 Finale

Yesterday (May 18) the Season 36 finale of The Simpsons aired and featured a parody of Sarah McLachlan’s “When She Loved Me” for a scene inspired by Itchy & Scratchy.

When the cartoon begins making merchandise for babies, Bart and Lisa get rid of their Itchy & Scratchy toys, leaving Lisa worried that the siblings are drifting apart. A montage of memories is set to an altered version of “When She Loved Me,” which was written by Randy Newman for the Toy Story 2 soundtrack. The original centered on Emily throwing Jessie the cowgirl doll away, but this parody replaces tender lyrics with more violent ones such as, "They laugh at all our violence and horrors quite unsuitable for children as guts rain from above."

On Instagram, McLachlan posted the clip, writing in the caption, "The parody song you never saw coming… still kinda heartbreaking, no?"

Last year, McLachlan told us about her 1999 performance of the song with Newman at the Oscars, saying, "That was one of the highlights of my career. Just getting to be part of something so iconic, and to perform at the Oscars, to have a song that meant enough to that many people…"

Watch the clip below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ2Wjk6TfV9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading