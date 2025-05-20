DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Search For The Feeling (On And On)”

So far this year, DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ has shared the fun tunes "Will My Love" and "Keep Wondering Why," and today she's back the new clubby banger "Search For The Feeling (On And On)."

The London producer recently posted tweets from fans saying the new PinkPantheress album reminds them of DJ Sabrina. She wrote in the caption, "I actually almost did do a track with PinkPantheress and another collaborator a few years ago but it never went anywhere, I should dust that demo off tho." DJ Sabrina x PinkPantheress collab would've went crazy, but maybe it'll happen eventually.

Here's what Sabrina says about the new release:

“Hey everyone! Here's a new track from the forthcoming album, there'll be a video on Youtube for it in the next few days (took a little longer to edit than I planned!) and it's currently on Spotify, Apple, Tidal, etc, so you can already get to streaming! All of the singles released this year will be on the album, but while you wait for it, enjoy this in the meantime! I must state that NO generative A.I. was used in the creation of this music or artwork! I designed the cover art (as always!) in keeping with the parodical theme of the previous two single covers (which I also designed). There will be a cool t-shirt available very soon for anyone who likes the cover art... again, I had expected them to have arrived by now for photos, but getting decent quality t-shirts manufactured takes a little while in these late-stage capitalistic days! Thanks again for all of your love and support, really hope you like this new song and look forward to more new music soon! xxx”

Check out "Search For The Feeling (On And On)" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=vCwqGpaQDKk

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJhjo1ttif-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading