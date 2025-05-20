Stolen Gravesite Bust Of Jim Morrison Found After 37 Years

Jim Morrison's grave is located in Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, the city where -- according to most people -- he died at 27 in 1971. A lot of legendary people are buried in the same cemetery, including Frédéric Chopin, Édith Piaf, and Oscar Wilde, so it's a high-traffic area for better or for worse: In 1988, a marble bust of Morrison was stolen from his gravesite. Now, 37 years later, Paris police say it's been recovered entirely by accident.

The bust was made by the Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin, who with the cemetery's approval, placed it at Morrison's grave in 1981 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his death; it had been repeatedly defaced and otherwise messed with before it was stolen. According to local news, the bust was found during an unrelated investigation last week regarding a financial statement fraud case: "It was a chance discovery during a search carried out in connection with a case of fraud that led to the recovery of the bust," reads a statement from the public prosecutor's office.

The nose on the bust is broken and it's covered in graffiti, but that's the condition it was in when it was stolen, so it's all good. It's unclear right now if it'll return to Morrison's grave, but you can see a photo of it below.