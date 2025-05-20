Runnner Announce New Album A Welcome Kind of Weakness: Hear “Achilles And”

Over the past few months Noah Weinman, who makes pretty indie-folk as Runnner, shared a handful of singles including "Chamomile," “Untitled October Song,” “Coinstar,” and “Spackle.” Usually artists announce their new albums before dropping four singles from it, but I digress. Weinman has announced a new Runnner album today called A Welcome Kind Of Weakness, and before it's out in August, he's sharing another new song "Achilles And."

Weinman started putting together A Welcome Kind Of Weakness after going through a period of physical weakness himself: On a break between tours in 2023, Weinman was playing basketball with his friends when he heard his Achilles tendon pop. The post-surgery bedrest that followed lit a fire under Weinman's ass to translate that pain -- physical and emotional -- into songs. Of "Achilles And," here's what Weinman has to say:

This one was actually the second song I wrote with Achilles in the title but the only one that made it on the record. It feels a bit like a thesis or an overture for the record in that it lays out all the lyrical and sonic themes pretty obviously. The first Achilles song was more of a solo acoustic ballad, but my mood was calling out for more energy. I think being so cooped up and so still made me wanna rock out even more, so I started writing faster and bouncier songs until I arrived at this one.

Don't rock out too hard though! You might rupture a tendon! Check out "Achilles And" and see the full A Welcome Kind Of Weakness tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "A Welcome"

02 "Achilles And"

03 "Spackle"

04 "Chamomile"

05 "Claritin"

06 "PVD"

07 "Coinstar"

08 "Get Real Sleep"

09 "Split"

10 "Sublets"

11 "Untitled October Song"

A Welcome Kind Of Weakness is out 8/26 via Run For Cover.