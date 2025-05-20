Forth Wanderers Share First New Song In Seven Years “To Know Me/To Love Me”

About six months ago, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Tough Love, the great debut album from the New Jersey indie rockers Forth Wanderers. It was a nice excuse to reflect on the sad absence of Forth Wanderers, who never officially broke up but who haven't released any new music since they dropped their self-titled sophomore LP in 2018. Now, Forth Wanderers are all of a sudden back with a new single.

Forth Wanderers' self-titled LP was their first release for Sub Pop. Shortly after it came out, the band canceled a tour, citing frontwoman Ava Trilling's "recently diagnosed mental health issue." A year later, Trilling wrote a Vice essay about touring with a panic disorder, and it sure seemed like Forth Wanderers were done after that. Later in 2019, Trilling appeared on "Fell Into A Hole," a song from the New York band Loose Buttons. Now, it sure looks like Forth Wanderers are back.

Today, a new Forth Wanderers single called "To Know Me/To Love Me" popped up on Bandcamp. Apparently, the song is new, and it's out now on Sub Pop. Beyond that, we don't really know anything. (We've written to Sub Pop to ask what's up, and we'll update this post when we hear back.) It's a pretty, heartfelt indie rock jam with a huge, off-kilter guitar riff, and Ava Trilling sounds great on it. The band's Instagram appears to be active again, too. Listen below.

<a href="https://forthwanderers.bandcamp.com/track/to-know-me-to-love-me-1">To Know Me/To Love Me by Forth Wanderers</a>

"To Know Me/To Love Me" is out now on Sub Pop. Check out our 2018 feature on Forth Wanderers here.