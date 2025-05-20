Wombo Announce New Album Danger In Fives: Hear The Title Track

Wombo have two albums and a handful of EPs under their belt, and 2021's addictive "Dreamsickle" proved them to be a promising band. Today, the Louisville trio is announcing their third LP Danger In Fives and releasing the eerie, alluring title track.

“'Danger In Fives' has something to do with loops and cycles and the comfort I get from walking around a peddlers mall,” vocalist and bassist Sydney Chadwick explains. Along with Chadwick, Wombo has Cameron Lowe on guitar and Joel Taylor on drums. The song has the band's signature quirky guitar work underneath Chadwick's airy soprano. It comes with a purple-tinted music video directed by Cameron Lowe that mirrors the tune's off-kilter feeling. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Danger In Fives"

02 "S.T. Tilted"

03 "Cloud 36"

04 "Ugly Room"

05 "A Dog Says"

06 "Neon Bog"

07 "Reveal Dusty"

08 "Really Melancholy And There Are No Words"

09 "Spyhopping"

10 "Common Things"

11 "Garden Spies"

TOUR DATES:

08/08 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

09/08 - Washington, DC @ DC9

09/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/10 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

09/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/13 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

09/14 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

09/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Dance Cave

09/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

10/05 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

10/07 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/09 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

10/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Kingsway Club

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Inside

10/22 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Disco Burger + Varsity Club

11/02 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

11/03 - Manchester, UK @ YES

11/04 - Liverpool, UK @ Quarry

11/05 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/06 - Oxford, UK @ Little Bully

11/07 - London, UK @ Oslo

11/08 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival - Supersonic

11/11 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

11/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

11/15 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg Puschenfest

11/18 - Schaffhausen, CH @ TapTab

11/19 - Vienna, AT @ Rhiz

Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.