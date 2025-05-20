Wombo Announce New Album Danger In Fives: Hear The Title Track

Wombo have two albums and a handful of EPs under their belt, and 2021's addictive "Dreamsickle" proved them to be a promising band. Today, the Louisville trio is announcing their third LP Danger In Fives and releasing the eerie, alluring title track.
“'Danger In Fives' has something to do with loops and cycles and the comfort I get from walking around a peddlers mall,” vocalist and bassist Sydney Chadwick explains. Along with Chadwick, Wombo has Cameron Lowe on guitar and Joel Taylor on drums. The song has the band's signature quirky guitar work underneath Chadwick's airy soprano. It comes with a purple-tinted music video directed by Cameron Lowe that mirrors the tune's off-kilter feeling. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Danger In Fives"
02 "S.T. Tilted"
03 "Cloud 36"
04 "Ugly Room"
05 "A Dog Says"
06 "Neon Bog"
07 "Reveal Dusty"
08 "Really Melancholy And There Are No Words"
09 "Spyhopping"
10 "Common Things"
11 "Garden Spies"
TOUR DATES:
08/08 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
09/08 - Washington, DC @ DC9
09/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/10 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
09/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/13 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
09/14 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
09/15 - Toronto, ON @ The Dance Cave
09/17 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
10/05 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
10/07 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/09 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
10/10 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Kingsway Club
10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/18 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge
10/21 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Inside
10/22 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
10/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Disco Burger + Varsity Club
11/02 - Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms
11/03 - Manchester, UK @ YES
11/04 - Liverpool, UK @ Quarry
11/05 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
11/06 - Oxford, UK @ Little Bully
11/07 - London, UK @ Oslo
11/08 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival - Supersonic
11/11 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
11/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
11/15 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg Puschenfest
11/18 - Schaffhausen, CH @ TapTab
11/19 - Vienna, AT @ Rhiz
Danger In Fives is out 8/8 on Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.