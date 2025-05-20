thistle. Announce Debut EP it’s nice to see you, stranger: Hear “wishing coin”

Since 2023, thistle. have been putting out shoegazy earworms, including last month's “it’s nice to see you, stranger.” It turns out that song is taken from their debut EP of the same title, which is being announced today along with the release of the turbulent new single "wishing coin."

"At the time of writing 'wishing coin' I realized that there were a lot of things in my life that were holding me back from doing what I always wanted to do," frontman Cameron Godfrey explains. "I remember having really vivid dreams of my future and they were never anything pleasant. As a result I decided to cut a lot of what I was doing out of my life as they were slowly making me forget what my goals and aspirations were."

Check out "wishing coin" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "cobble/mud"

02 "it’s nice to see you, stranger"

03 "fleur rouge"

04 "holy hill"

05 "wishing coin"

it's nice to see you, stranger is out 7/4 Venn Records. Pre-order it here.