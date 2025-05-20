Skip to Content
Turnstile – “Look Out For Me”

12:30 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

Alexis Gross

Turnstile summer is quickly approaching. In just a couple of weeks the Baltimore hardcore heroes will release their new album Never Enough, which they've teased with a few singles and one really kickass-looking free hometown show. Today Turnstile are sharing another preview with "Look Out For Me."

Though I and many others still classify Turnstile as hardcore, some of these new songs are showing how broad their influences really span. "Look Out For Me" begins with beefy guitars and lots of shouts from Brendan Yates. After a raucous breakdown, the guitars and drums drop out to make way for a mellow house groove that sounds like Nicolas Jaar or Against All Logic or something. What a tune! What a band! Check out the equally-awesome video for "Look Out For Me" below, which Yates directed with bandmate Pat McCrory.

Never Enough is out 6/6 on Roadrunner.

