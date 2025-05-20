Hotline TNT – “Break Right”

In exactly one month, the great Brooklyn-based shoegaze-punk band Hotline TNT will release their new album Raspberry Moon, their first recording as a four-piece band rather than as frontman Will Anderson's solo project. Fucking sick, right? That's a reason to get up in the morning. The first two singles from that LP, "Julia's War" and "Candle," both made our lists of the best new songs of their respective weeks -- both, in fact, coming in at #2. Today, Hotline TNT drop single number three.

Time will tell whether your Stereogum staff chooses "Break Right," Hotline TNT's latest, as this week's second-best song, but I can tell you right now that it's pretty fucking good. It's a sweetly low-key guitar-pop song with chugging riffage and some nicely melodic piano action. There's very little fuzz on this one, and it's about the least lo-fi that Hotline TNT have ever been. In a press release, Will Anderson says, "Some songs hide their meanings behind a facade of metaphors, PR quotes, and half-measures. 'Break Right' hides nothing. This is the sound of TNT becoming a band. Every effect has been unplugged, every sample has been deprogrammed, and every emotion has been laid bare. You’ve never heard a Hotline song quite like this before." Listen below.

Raspberry Moon is out 6/20 on Third Man.