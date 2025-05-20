If you rearranged the punctuation and capitalization of that headline, it would be a pretty cool action-movie one-liner. As in: Jason Statham uses a welcome mat to murder a villainous henchman and tells him, "Greet death, motherfucker!" On a slightly different note, that headline could also work as an enthusiastic endorsement of the dark and doomy shoegaze band from Flint, Michigan: "Great Death, motherfucker!" Maybe that's what you'll say after you hear the new Greet Death song, which is entitled "Motherfucker."

Greet Death (motherfucker) will release their new album Die In Love, and we've already posted the early singles "Same But Different Now" and "Country Girl," as well as an interview with the band. Today, they unveil the new song "Motherfucker," a slow-building and heavy-hearted track about going out hitchhiking and half-hoping that someone will murder you. Co-leader Logan Gaval says, "Ever feel like something or someone else was controlling your life, like you hopped in an Uber headed straight to hell? This is the depression anthem." Hell yeah. Listen below.

Die In Love is out 6/27 on Deathwish, Inc. Check out our feature on the band here. Greet Death, motherfucker!