Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Greet Death – “Motherfucker”

12:56 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

Kat Nijmeddin

If you rearranged the punctuation and capitalization of that headline, it would be a pretty cool action-movie one-liner. As in: Jason Statham uses a welcome mat to murder a villainous henchman and tells him, "Greet death, motherfucker!" On a slightly different note, that headline could also work as an enthusiastic endorsement of the dark and doomy shoegaze band from Flint, Michigan: "Great Death, motherfucker!" Maybe that's what you'll say after you hear the new Greet Death song, which is entitled "Motherfucker."

Greet Death (motherfucker) will release their new album Die In Love, and we've already posted the early singles "Same But Different Now" and "Country Girl," as well as an interview with the band. Today, they unveil the new song "Motherfucker," a slow-building and heavy-hearted track about going out hitchhiking and half-hoping that someone will murder you. Co-leader Logan Gaval says, "Ever feel like something or someone else was controlling your life, like you hopped in an Uber headed straight to hell? This is the depression anthem." Hell yeah. Listen below.

Die In Love is out 6/27 on Deathwish, Inc. Check out our feature on the band here. Greet Death, motherfucker!

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025