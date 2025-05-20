Histamine Announce Debut Album Quality Of Life: Hear “Poison II (Miracle Cure)”

Histamine are a crew of hardcore punks from Sydney, Australia, who've just announced their debut LP Quality Of Life, which Convulse Records is releasing stateside. The record's lead single "Poison II (Miracle Cure)" is out now, and it's got all the guitar chugs, pummeling drum kicks, and catchy hooks you could want. Check it out and see the full Quality Of Life tracklist below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/quality-of-life">Quality of Life by Histamine</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro / It's Not Hot"

02 "Weeding Out"

03 "Poison II (Miracle Cure)"

04 "Links To The Chain"

05 "Perceived Reality"

06 "Gold Tools"

07 "System"

08 "Churn"

Quality Of Life is out 6/27 via Convulse/Last Ride.