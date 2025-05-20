Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claims Tory Lanez Didn’t Shoot Her As Drake, Popcaan, Florida Congresswoman Call For Pardon

In 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting his fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020. In 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He's currently serving that time and was recently stabbed 14 times. But all throughout the process, there have been voices within the hip-hop community arguing that Tory (real name Daystar Peterson) is not guilty, despite Megan's consistent claim, backed up by the jury, that he's the one who shot her.

The campaign in support of Tory Lanez has grown louder lately, with a growing number of his peers and even a member of Congress advocating for him to be freed. PopCrave reports that Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, Amber Rose, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Popcaan, Joyner Lucas, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have all signed a petition asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Tory. On X Monday, Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican representing Florida's 13th district, circulated the petition, writing, "His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind — not driven by headlines." This morning, Luna posted, "We have compelling evidence proving Tory Lanez’s innocence, and it will be released within the next 36 hours. Those who rushed to call for his incarceration, and worse yet pushed false evidence, should prepare to be held accountable."

Megan responded to this uptick in pro-Tory lobbying with a written message posted to TikTok, reiterating the same points she's been making ever since she was shot and pointing out that Tory never denied he shot her from the witness stand. It reads as follows:

At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?? One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh okay... ?! I'm sick of this shit LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME ... MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ???? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain't no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a fucking demon. I'm off this silly ass internet shit, BYE

