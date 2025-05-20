Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Matt Jencik & Midwife Announce New Album Never Die: Hear “Delete Key”

5:04 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

Matt Jencik is a member of Implodes, Don Caballero, and Slint's live band and a self-proclaimed "record store lifer" at Chicago institution Reckless Records. He's teamed up with Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who consistently releases brilliant spectral slowcore under the Midwife banner, for a new collaborative album called Never Die. It's out in July via Relapse, and its opening track "Delete Key" is here now for the listening.

Never Die began as home recordings by Jencik, songs about wishing his loved ones could live forever. After work with a previous collaborator fell through, he thought to approach Johnston, who he first met in 2015 when they shared a stage and properly befriended in 2018, about applying her special sauce to the music. "It took me a few weeks to get up the courage to ask her, but I’m so glad I did," he explains. "Even though I was not the songwriter on this project, the work falls in line with all the themes that Midwife explores," Johnston says. "Each song tells a story, an experience documented and preserved, like a moment trapped in a snow globe."

Shapeless and void yet filled with longing for a life without grief, "Delete Key" works as a wonderful introduction to the project. Watch its music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Delete Key"
02 "Don’t Protest (Too Much)"
03 "Flower Dragon"
04 "The Last Night"
05 "Bend"
06 "Never Die"
07 "Only Death Is Real"
08 "September Goths"
09 "Organ Delay"
10 "Rickety Ride"

Never Die is out 7/11 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.

Alana Wool

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Aphex Twin Shares Two New Tracks, Beach Pic With Girlfriend

November 28, 2025
New Music

Colombian Hardcore Punks Unidad Ideológica Announce New Album Choque Asimétrico: Hear Two Songs

November 28, 2025
New Music

Stream Arbor Labor Union’s Jammy, Folky Indie Rock Mini-Album Out To Pasture

November 28, 2025
New Music

Petey USA’s Electronic Heartland Emo Sounds Great On New Deluxe Album The Yips (A Case Of)

November 28, 2025
New Music

Makthaverskan Announce New Album Glass And Bones: Hear “Pity Party”

November 28, 2025
News

Central Cee Shares New Song “Booga,” Joins Quarter Zip Movement

November 27, 2025